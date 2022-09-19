Energy Alert
New library expansion opens in Jonesboro

A look at the new wing as part of the children's sections at the Craighead County Jonesboro...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro public library unveiled its new addition in hopes of better serving children around the area.

The new 2000-square-foot space is part of their kids’ section that has a wide selection of books, a playhouse, and a new story time area.

Stephanie Sweeney, Youth Services Program Coordinator for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library said she hopes the space encourages people to stay for a while and check everything out.

“It’s bright, it’s airy, it’s open, the books are more spread out, so it does not feel like you are just crammed in with books,” said Sweeny. “You can browse a little bit longer; you can stay and play as well.”

She stressed with people feeling safer after the pandemic, they want to get the word out about how great the space is.

“We just want more and more people to come and take advantage and spend their time here,” said Sweeny. “Play with the toys, sit in the playhouse, read a book, and you know just hang out and enjoy the vibe.”

They said that compared to the space before this will allow them to have more activities and host more events in the future.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

