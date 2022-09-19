Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Former substitute teacher groomed, raped 14-year-old student

By Dan Greenwald and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A former substitute teacher in a Missouri school district is accused of raping a student and threatening her if she told anyone about it, according to authorities.

KMOV reports 30-year-old Brandon Holbrook was charged with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy.

Authorities said Holbrook first met the 14-year-old victim at Bernard Middle School, one of the schools where he was subbing. He started grooming the victim through social media platforms and exchanging messages and pictures with her in May, police allege. Police said Holbrook raped the girl while at her home on three separate occasions and made veiled threats against the victim if she told anyone.

Police do not know how many districts Holbrook worked for as a substitute teacher, and believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about any additional victims is asked to call St. Louis County police.

The Mehlville School District sent a letter home to parents about the accusations against Holbrook.

In the letter, the district’s superintendent said Holbrook was made inactive on the substitute roster as of Sept. 12 in the wake of the accusations.

He also said he believed in the importance of communicating “openly with our families” and that the Melville District schools “are places where students should always feel safe” so allegations of staff misconduct are taken “very seriously.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

Latest News

A Northeast Arkansas farm chose a unique cutout for its annual corn maze.
Farm uses unique design for annual corn maze
Public Information Officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe said...
Crews battling fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US officials: Border crossings soar among Venezuelans
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed