Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.

The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department.

The woman, who was not identified, was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where she later died.

Police are searching for a late model black Ford Explorer last seen traveling north on Highway 1 toward Jonesboro.

Anyone with information should contact the WPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-238-8718.

