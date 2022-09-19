Energy Alert
Record Heat This Week!

September 20th, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/19)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The hottest weather is still ahead of us as high temperatures go into the upper 90s today and tomorrow. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may come up just short on Tuesday, but we expect to set a new record on Wednesday. It’s possible some hit 100°F. A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday night dropping high temperatures about 10-15 degrees for Thursday. A few counties could still be on the hot side of the front at first. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 15-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, but temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s Saturday. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

