Sept. 19: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Get ready for some HOT days as high temperatures go into the upper 90s to start the week. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may come up just short on Tuesday but we are expecting to set a new record on Wednesday. It’s possible some hit 100°F.

A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday night dropping high temperatures about 15 degrees for Thursday. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 15-20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, but temperatures go back into the low 90s on Saturday. Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next week.

News Headlines

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. We’ll have live coverage.

A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families.

As the nation is struggling to combat the use of opioid prescriptions and prevent potential overdoses, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said the state’s numbers are improving.

With the help of multiple partnering organizations, Rights After Wrongs is a yearly event that provides a second chance for those with legal barriers preventing them from taking their next step toward a better future.

