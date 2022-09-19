SILVER ALERT: ASP searching for missing Paragould woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.

According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill.

The 73-year-old was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday at 1301 East Lake St. near East Court St. and 14th Ave.

She is a white female 5 feet and 3-inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

She has white hair and blue eyes but the police don’t know what she was last wearing.

If you have any information, call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

