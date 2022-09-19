Energy Alert
Utility company trying to lick envelope shortage

Some Paragould Light Water and Cable residents recently received their monthly bills sans a return envelope.(Paragould Light Water and Cable via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Americans have dealt with shortages of all kinds. Virtually everything from hand sanitizer to paper towels has been out of stock. But there’s one item you might not have considered: envelopes.

Some Paragould Light Water and Cable residents recently received their monthly bills sans a return envelope.

According to a news release shared on social media Monday, PLWC said it’s “having a difficult time” obtaining envelopes due to a supply shortage.

“Please, bear with us as we continue to attempt to resolve this issue,” the PLWC stated.

In the meantime, customers can pay their bills in the PLWC lobby or drive-thru or drop them off in the boxes at the front of the building.

Customers can also pay their bills online by clicking here.

