Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 16th, 2022.

Jonesboro (Terrance Brown TD pass to Phillip Tilman)

Nominee #1 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown drops a dime to Phillip Tilman for the 63 yard touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Center Hill, Mississippi 31-17 in the home opener.

Melbourne (Trey Wren TD pass to Grant Wren)

Nominee number #2 is Melbourne. Trey finds Grant, the Wrens connect for the go ahead score, Bearkatz move to 4 and oh. They beat Hoxie 30 - 20 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Walnut Ridge (Logan Sain TD run)

Our final nominee is Walnut Ridge. Logan Sain totes it and powers his way for the touchdown. The Bobcats beat Salem 36 - 34 in a 3A shootout.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium
Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her...
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say

Latest News

Jonesboro, Melbourne, & Walnut Ridge
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (9/16/22)
FFN Game of the Week for Week 5.
FFN Game of the Week, Week 5 reveal: Nettleton at Batesville
Harrisburg beats Manila
2022 FFN Extra Point: Harrisburg beats Manila
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night - Week 4 Scores + Video Highlights »