Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 16th, 2022.

Jonesboro (Terrance Brown TD pass to Phillip Tilman)

Nominee #1 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown drops a dime to Phillip Tilman for the 63 yard touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Center Hill, Mississippi 31-17 in the home opener.

Melbourne (Trey Wren TD pass to Grant Wren)

Nominee number #2 is Melbourne. Trey finds Grant, the Wrens connect for the go ahead score, Bearkatz move to 4 and oh. They beat Hoxie 30 - 20 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Walnut Ridge (Logan Sain TD run)

Our final nominee is Walnut Ridge. Logan Sain totes it and powers his way for the touchdown. The Bobcats beat Salem 36 - 34 in a 3A shootout.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

