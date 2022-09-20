2022 AAA Golf Conference Tournament central
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA conference championships were decided in golf starting Monday. Below is a list of tournaments we’re following.
2A-3 (Monday, Sept. 19 at RidgePointe CC in Jonesboro)
- Boys: Cedar Ridge (Bay runner-up)
- Medalist: Brooks Vanglider (Marmaduke)
- Girls: BIC (McCrory runner-up)
- Medalist: Hadlie Goodson (BIC)
3A-3 (Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Girls) and Thursday, Sept. 22 (Boys) at Blytheville CC)
4A-3 (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Rolling CC in Pocahontas)
5A East (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Course at Eagle Mountain in Batesville)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.