2022 AAA Golf Conference Tournament central

By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA conference championships were decided in golf starting Monday. Below is a list of tournaments we’re following.

2A-3 (Monday, Sept. 19 at RidgePointe CC in Jonesboro)

  • Boys: Cedar Ridge (Bay runner-up)
    • Medalist: Brooks Vanglider (Marmaduke)
  • Girls: BIC (McCrory runner-up)
    • Medalist: Hadlie Goodson (BIC)

3A-3 (Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Girls) and Thursday, Sept. 22 (Boys) at Blytheville CC)

4A-3 (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Rolling CC in Pocahontas)

5A East (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Course at Eagle Mountain in Batesville)

