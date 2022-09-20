Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ADH issues boil order for a Randolph County town

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) -A boil order has been implemented for the city of Maynard.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a “boil water” notice Monday, Sept. 19. The boil order would be in effect until at least 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples show that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the water system.

According to the ADH news release, the order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system due to a loss in normal system pressure and a main break.

Those that live in the area are urged to boil water used for drinking or food preparation for one minute before using to use.

Any Ice should be town out and remade with boiled water.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
SILVER ALERT: ASP searching for missing Paragould woman
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say

Latest News

‘I can still save my youth’: Community activists create new group to combat violent crime
Devin Nelson speaking to students about different options they have in a Sexual Assault...
Panel giving students the chance to make their voice be heard
A look at the new wing as part of the children's sections at the Craighead County Jonesboro...
New library expansion opens in Jonesboro
Panel giving students the chance to make their voice be heard
Panel giving students the chance to make their voice be heard