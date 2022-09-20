Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS.

The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2. The Crimson Tide have a 24-8 lead in the all-time series. Alabama is making its first trip to Fayetteville since Dec. 12, 2020.

This weekend, Arkansas takes on No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 24. The game will air on ESPN. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
SILVER ALERT: ASP searching for missing Paragould woman
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies

Latest News

The RB has taken a step forward to start 2022.
A-State Storylines: Rushing game improved, defense hopes to get back on track
Otero scored his first goal of the season in a win over Louisiana Christian
Williams Baptist’s Gabriel Otero named AMC Offensive Player of the Week
WBU Soccer Forward
WBU Men's Soccer Forward Gabriel Otero wins AMC Offensive Player of the Week
Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s homecoming matchup with ULM announced