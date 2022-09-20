Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital

The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.
By Alyssa Hannahs, Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Emergency crews rescued a firefighter who was pinned underneath a fire truck after a rollover crash in Ohio Sunday night.

Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst told WSAZ the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of the hill, throwing the driver out and pinning his leg underneath the truck.

Other firefighters who were also returning from the same call saw the truck on its side and used airbags to lift it and pull the firefighter out.

The injured firefighter was flown to a hospital.

Authorities said the 72-year-old firefighter suffered fractures in his lower leg and underwent surgery Monday.

Darst said this crash could have easily been fatal and is grateful it wasn’t worse.

According to the chief, the injured firefighter is expected to remain in the hospital all week.

Darst described him as a “tough old bird,” though, and expects him to continue serving with the fire department after he recovers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Silver alert inactivated for missing Paragould woman
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos as Cat. 3 hurricane
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach
Arkansas is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to maternal mortality, but new...
Sept. 20: What you need to know
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast