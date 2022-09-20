Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A Hot Wednesday!

September 21st, 2022
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (9/20/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We tied a record high on Tuesday and we still have one more hot day before changes arrive. We expect to set a new record high this afternoon beating the old record of 97°F set in 2010. It’s possible some hit 100°F. A dry cold front arrives tonight dropping high temperatures about 10-15 degrees for Thursday. A few counties could still be on the hot side of the front at first. A shower is possible but chances don’t look very good. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 10-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, before temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s Saturday. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
New police chief appointed amid controversy
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (9/20/22)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (9/20/22)
One of the excavators you will see across town in different creeks and ditches taking off...
New machinery looking to prevent future floods
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/20)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/20)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/19)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (9/19)