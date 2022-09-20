A Hot Wednesday!

We tied a record high on Tuesday and we still have one more hot day before changes arrive. We expect to set a new record high this afternoon beating the old record of 97°F set in 2010. It’s possible some hit 100°F. A dry cold front arrives tonight dropping high temperatures about 10-15 degrees for Thursday. A few counties could still be on the hot side of the front at first. A shower is possible but chances don’t look very good. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 10-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, before temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s Saturday. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

