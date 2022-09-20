Jonesboro wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 16th, 2022.

3,590 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Jonesboro (1570) beat Walnut Ridge (1555) by 15 votes, Melbourne (465) was 3rd. Terrance Brown drops a dime to Phillip Tilman for the 63 yard touchdown. The Golden Hurricane beat Center Hill, Mississippi 31-17 in the home opener.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the JHS booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.