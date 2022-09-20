Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s homecoming matchup with ULM announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against ULM on Saturday, Oct. 1, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.

The contest will mark the 45th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and ULM as they continue their Sun Belt Conference series. The Red Wolves lead the all-time series 30-14.

A-State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing versus ULM, facing Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, Sept. 24, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. (CT). Every A-State football game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

