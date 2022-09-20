Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut

Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but...
Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators on Monday advanced two strategies for cutting income taxes, but behind-the-scenes negotiations were still ongoing.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted out two bills on income taxes for the full Republican-led chamber to debate.

The first mirrors what Republican Gov. Mike Parson tasked lawmakers with passing when he called them back for a special session. Typically, Missouri lawmakers only work from January until mid-May.

In his special session call, Parson directed lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, as well as increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples. He limited tax cuts to a maximum $700 million price tag per year.

The committee sent legislation with those provisions to the floor without making any changes.

An alternative plan would bring state income taxes down to 5%, plus another .1% per year if the state meets revenue growth benchmarks until the rate hits 4.5%.

Revenue growth thresholds would be tied to inflation, a difference compared to Parson’s original plan.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Sens. Lincoln Hough and Andrew Koenig, also would eliminate the bottom tax bracket. Hough said he was still working behind the scenes to reach a compromise.

The Missouri chapter of Americans for Prosperity and Associated Industries of Missouri backed Parson’s plan and the alternative Senate bill during a Monday committee hearing.

But Missouri AARP Advocacy Director Jay Hardenbrook said the tax cuts would leave out seniors, primarily because they no longer pay income taxes. He urged lawmakers to take steps to shield seniors on fixed incomes from future property tax hikes that could force them out of their homes.

“None of these proposals really look into dealing with the impending property tax crisis that I think there will be when the reassessments are done next year,” Hardenbrook said.

Senators on Monday abandoned an idea to provide one-time rebates to taxpayers this year, instead opting for long-term income tax cuts. The committee also did not advance proposals to eliminate corporate income taxes.

Committee members also chose to advance high priority tax credits related to agriculture in a separate bill instead of lumping them together with any income tax cut proposals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduced...
Senators introduce bill to combat deadly effects of fentanyl
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation...
Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl