New machinery looking to prevent future floods

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New work is being done along many creeks and ditches in backyards around Jonesboro to help prevent flooding when the rainy season comes along.

Many areas throughout Jonesboro have seen the problem of clogged ditches or creeks in the past causing major flooding events.

“The work that we are doing now is mowing, dredging, as well as shaping some of our major channels is just to allow the ease of flow for water,” said Tony Thomas.

Thomas is the Chief Operating Officer for the city of Jonesboro and said this is work they usually do year-round but because of labor shortages, they were forced to think outside that box.

“Just because of labor shortages and different equipment issues we are a little behind I guess you could say,” said Thomas. “So our goal is to get ahead of that now by bringing in some type of outside entity that will go in and help us preform that work.”

There are 65 miles worth of major channels throughout the city, and Thomas said they plan to take the excavator through them.

Now the clearing of all of these channels won’t eliminate the risk of a flash flood, but hopefully, the city said it would make it so everyone’s homes stay dry.

“The work we are doing now should prevent some of the major structural flooding that could occur if this work was not being done,” said Thomas.

Thomas said citizens could help by ensuring they are not throwing any trash into the ditches, which can cause clogs and create dangerous flooding situations.

