Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New machinery looking to prevent future floods

One of the excavators you will see across town in different creeks and ditches taking off...
One of the excavators you will see across town in different creeks and ditches taking off unnecessary weeds and shrub to prevent floods.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New work is being done along many creeks and ditches in backyards around Jonesboro to help prevent flooding when the rainy season comes along.

Many areas throughout Jonesboro have seen the problem of clogged ditches or creeks in the past causing major flooding events.

“The work that we are doing now is mowing, dredging, as well as shaping some of our major channels is just to allow the ease of flow for water,” said Tony Thomas.

Thomas is the Chief Operating Officer for the city of Jonesboro and said this is work they usually do year-round but because of labor shortages, they were forced to think outside that box.

“Just because of labor shortages and different equipment issues we are a little behind I guess you could say,” said Thomas. “So our goal is to get ahead of that now by bringing in some type of outside entity that will go in and help us preform that work.”

There are 65 miles worth of major channels throughout the city, and Thomas said they plan to take the excavator through them.

Now the clearing of all of these channels won’t eliminate the risk of a flash flood, but hopefully, the city said it would make it so everyone’s homes stay dry.

“The work we are doing now should prevent some of the major structural flooding that could occur if this work was not being done,” said Thomas.

Thomas said citizens could help by ensuring they are not throwing any trash into the ditches, which can cause clogs and create dangerous flooding situations.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/20/22 press conference pt 1 (pre Old Dominion)
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/20/22 press conference pt 2 (pre Old Dominion)
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/20/22 press conference pt 3 (pre Old Dominion)
A look at Main Street in downtown Jonesboro which will be closed off Friday and Saturday for...
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022