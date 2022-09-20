New police chief appointed amid controversy

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a special session of the Hoxie City Council Tuesday night, the mayor appointed a new police chief.

Mayor Dennis Coggins appointed Eric Cheatham to the position.

In the meeting, we learned Cheatham has worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator. He’s also been an investigator with Hoxie since 2008.

Cheatham is set to be sworn in on Wednesday.

The city of Hoxie has been without a police chief since Sept. 12, when Chief Glen Smith retired amid an investigation over the sale of a city-owned gun.

We’re told the gun in the image above is the one involved in the investigation.

Region 8 News will have a full update on Region 8 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.