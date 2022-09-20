Energy Alert
Panel giving students the chance to make their voice be heard

Devin Nelson speaking to students about different options they have in a Sexual Assault...
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Resources are available for some struggling students at Arkansas State University.

A-State held a Sexual Assault Awareness Panel to let people talk about a topic that may be uncomfortable for some.

The panel consisted of members from the A-State Counseling Center and The Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity.

The open forum gave students the chance to talk about any experiences they have had or just a floor to ask questions. Devin Nelson, a student life councilor, said they offer even more than just this panel.

“If its sexual assault, suicide awareness, depression awareness, mental health matters we do all kinds of awareness events,” said Nelson. “We just want people to show up and talk, have an open conversation with us about what is going on, what they are experiencing, what their worries are.”

Nelson said it’s important if students don’t know they have these outlets to reach out to their office, saying they are willing to open up more panels later in the semester if need be.

