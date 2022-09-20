Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - – The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal.

A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.

The poll found the measure passes by double digits among all the demographic groups.

READ: Poll: Schmitt leads Valentine in U.S. Senate race

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduced...
Senators introduce bill to combat deadly effects of fentanyl
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation...
Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer