Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in.

This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.

With the large crowd, they will have increased security, making sure everyone is safe at all times.

“We will have a police presence; I don’t think it will be an evasive presence, but you’ll notice on some intersections,” said Bill Campbell. “There will be some police officers and they will have their eyes on the events and keeping everyone safe.”

Campbell, Director of Communications for Jonesboro, said they have already begun to prepare the downtown.

They are power washing the streets and replacing planters on Main Street. The city encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the free fun.

“People always like to come downtown and walk around you know, it’s rare that you just get to hangout in downtown Jonesboro with no cost,” said Campbell.

