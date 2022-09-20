Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

A look at Main Street in downtown Jonesboro which will be closed off Friday and Saturday for...
A look at Main Street in downtown Jonesboro which will be closed off Friday and Saturday for the festival.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in.

This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.

With the large crowd, they will have increased security, making sure everyone is safe at all times.

“We will have a police presence; I don’t think it will be an evasive presence, but you’ll notice on some intersections,” said Bill Campbell. “There will be some police officers and they will have their eyes on the events and keeping everyone safe.”

Campbell, Director of Communications for Jonesboro, said they have already begun to prepare the downtown.

They are power washing the streets and replacing planters on Main Street. The city encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the free fun.

“People always like to come downtown and walk around you know, it’s rare that you just get to hangout in downtown Jonesboro with no cost,” said Campbell.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries
A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away.
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

The ShareHope Walk of Remembrance will be held Saturday, Sept. 24. June Copenhaver explains why...
Midday Interview: ShareHope Walk of Remembrance
The criminal justice course will allow students to learn in an environment like none other with...
High school criminal justice program receives retired patrol car
Devin Nelson speaking to students about different options they have in a Sexual Assault...
Panel giving students the chance to make their voices be heard
A look at the new wing as part of the children's sections at the Craighead County Jonesboro...
New library expansion opens in Jonesboro