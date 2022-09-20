School asking for mill increase to build new high school

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.

Highland Proud is the campaign slogan for raising the mill for Highland School District Patrons.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis explained the school attempted to pass an increase a few years ago but ultimately failed, but he’s hoping for a different outcome in November.

An informative meeting was held at the Highland High School on Monday evening, educating community members on what a millage increase would mean.

“They asked lots of questions, and we provided answers to those questions,” Lewis said. “Not just from administration but from our architects, facilities consultant, financial advisors, and all those folks. It went really well, and we feel like we have some momentum.”

For the school, a passed millage means construction can begin on a new high school.

The request is to increase the now 30 millages to add 8.9 mills.

Superintendent Lewis described the rate increase as a “big step forward” for the school.

”Our current building is right at 60 years old,” he said. “There are some things at that building that doesn’t make financial sense to repair them and are unrepairable. So, building a new building, I think, is the way to go. It helps us with growth, the new building had more classrooms, so it gives us room for student population growth.”

Lewis said the building would be something to be proud of if passed.

“You know, 60 years ago, it was the crown jewel around here, and we want to make this the crown jewel of our school district now,” he added.

For those that may have questions, he said anyone should reach out and ask.

“If they have questions, email me, contact me at the central office, or any of our school board members, and we’d be glad to answer any questions that anyone has,” he said.

Election Day is set for Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Oct. 24.

