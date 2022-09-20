Sept. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

The hottest weather is still ahead of us as high temperatures go into the upper 90s today and tomorrow. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may come up just short on Tuesday, but we expect to set a new record on Wednesday. It’s possible some hit 100°F.

A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday night dropping high temperatures about 10-15 degrees for Thursday. A few counties could still be on the hot side of the front at first. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 15-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, but temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s Saturday.

Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s!

A Silver Alert was inactivated for a missing Paragould woman after she was found safe.

A new coalition is pushing for peace and gearing up to hit the streets to combat crime in the city.

Parents of one Arkansas student say their child was left in hot school bus for hours.

Arkansas is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to maternal mortality, but new federal funding could help change that.

