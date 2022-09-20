Energy Alert
Tourist season extended due to increase in local events

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce has supported many events over the past few years, causing the tourist season to continue.

The chamber serves Hardy, Highland, Ash Flat, and Cherokee Village.

Spring River Country usually peaks in the middle of the summer, when people from across the country travel to the large river.

Now, tourists have a reason to come back or even stay a little longer to enjoy events away from the water.

Chamber Executive Director Kari Hollis says it’s important for their members to have the tourist season last as long as possible.

“Tourism is a big thing for the region in general. A lot of businesses here are tourist-related businesses. It’s not only important for them, but it’s important for our non-profit organizations to fundraise and just to have fun things to have to do in the community for our residents.”

Hollis explained North Arkansas is a great place to get away with the entire family.

“It’s just a beautiful area, and it’s very family-oriented, and that’s something that is important.”

For more information on events or businesses in the area, visit SRACC.org.

