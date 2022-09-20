Williams Baptist’s Gabriel Otero named AMC Offensive Player of the Week

Gabriel Otero of Williams Baptist has been selected as the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

He was selected from nominees submitted by each institution based on their performances from September 12 through September 18 and chosen through a vote of Sports Information Directors from around the AMC.

AMC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Gabriel Otero, Williams Baptist (Ark.) Sr. | F | Sao Paulo, Brazil

Scored two goals in the team’s win over Blue Mountain

Took two shots in the game.

Now has three goals on the season.

Up Next

The Eagles are next in action on Saturday, Sept. 24 when they travel to St. Louis, Mo. to open up AMC play at Harris-Stowe. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

