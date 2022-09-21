Arkansas football reveals 2023 schedule

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host seven home games inside the state during the 2023 season, including the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Catamounts and Hogs will square off in the Capital City to begin the season, marking the first time the Hogs have opened the schedule at War Memorial Stadium since a 2017 victory over Florida A&M.

The Razorbacks open Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium the following week against Kent State on Sept. 9 and host BYU for the first time ever on Sept. 16. The Hogs and Cougars are set to meet for the first time later this season in Provo, Utah.

A trip to Baton Rouge, La. to take on LSU Sept. 23 will be Arkansas’ first road test. The September game is the earliest the Razorbacks and Tigers have ever played and the first time the two schools have met outside of November since the 1966 Cotton Bowl.

The Hogs’ annual trip to Arlington, Texas to play Texas A&M is set for Sept. 30 with road games at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) and Alabama (Oct. 14) to follow.

Arkansas returns home to welcome Mississippi State on Oct. 21 before the open date on Oct. 28. The Razorbacks finish with three of the team’s last four games inside Razorback Stadium. The final stretch, however, begins at Florida on Nov. 4. The Hogs will make back-to-back trips to The Swamp after playing at Florida in 2020.

Auburn starts a three-game homestand for the Razorbacks on Nov. 11 before a match-up with Florida International on Nov. 18. The Panthers’ trip to Fayetteville will be the second-ever meeting between the two schools, Arkansas beat FIU 58-10 in 2007. The Battle Line Rivalry wraps up the regular season in Fayetteville on Nov. 25.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Western Carolina (Little Rock)

Sept. 9 Kent State

Sept. 16 BYU

Sept. 23 at LSU

Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 7 at Ole Miss

Oct. 14 at Alabama

Oct. 21 Mississippi State

Oct. 28 OPEN

Nov. 4 at Florida

Nov. 11 Auburn

Nov. 18 Florida International

Nov. 25 Missouri

