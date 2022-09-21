Energy Alert
City struggles to find volunteers for youth sports

By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parks and Recreation directors scramble to fill in spots for popular fall sports such as soccer. The city of Jonesboro said it has around 1,300 kids signed up for the youth programs.

Quality volunteers are hard to come by, as many parents are barely able to make it to their kid’s games with the bustle of everyday life, and they certainly cannot find the time to volunteer.

“We can always use more coaches and we can always use more volunteers helping with these kids, when you have a program as large as ours you always have gaps of good people working with those kids,” Danny Kapales, the director of Parks and Recreation in Jonesboro said.

He said his goal is to have two volunteer coaches per team.

Since the COVID pandemic, he said the city is seeing more and more kids sign up for their sports program each year.

For now, Jonesboro has just enough volunteers to push forward.

Kapales encourages anyone that loves sports and has some spare time to get out and become a volunteer coach in the community.

