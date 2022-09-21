Breezy and Cool Behind Cold Front

A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today. While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot rule out an isolated shower. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds are now out of the north at 10-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable before temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s this weekend. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s!

