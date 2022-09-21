Energy Alert
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and Management, LLC, and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operate restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County clerk Kade Holliday was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Wednesday for taking more than $1.5 million in county money for his personal use.

On Sept. 21, United States District Court Judge James Moody, Jr. also imposed three years of supervised release after Holliday completes his prison term, according to a news release.

Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holliday Development and Management, LLC, and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operated restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.

“Holliday told investigators he planned to pay the money back, but once the COVID-19 pandemic caused most of his businesses to close, he could not replace the money,” the release stated.

A grand jury indicted Holliday on 11 counts of wire fraud in Dec. 2020. In February, he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for his first fraudulent transfer of $101,782.97 from Jan. 2020. In his plea agreement, Holliday agreed to pay $1,579,057.03 in restitution to Craighead County.

Holliday is currently serving a 10-year sentence in state prison for pleading guilty to theft of property last November. Judge Moody order his federal sentence will not begin until the state sentence is completed.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

