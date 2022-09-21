Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with.

Some towns like have already gotten relief like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores.

However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to struggle to find even the freshest of foods.

The city lost its grocery store three years ago because of a low population and the city’s proximity to Jonesboro.

Mayor Cameron Tate said with the growth they have seen recently, if they were to get a grocery store back, things would be different.

“I know that we need one and I think the support would be there,” he said. “This is an area that is so underserved, we desperately need some help.”

Tate understands some groups are affected more by the lack of a store than others, adding some people cannot make the trip all the way to Jonesboro for only a few items.

“It’s probably more of a struggle for our elderly people and the lower income, and they don’t have cars that can make the trips,” Tate said.

Resident Zach Morrison said he cannot understand why so many places around Lake City have a grocery store, but they can’t.

“Monette and Caraway are two cities in the eastern district of Craighead County. Both have grocery stores, and here we are in the county seat of the eastern district, and we don’t have access to groceries,” he said.

The residents will be getting some relief though, as Mayor Tate said they hope to break group next month on a Family Dollar-Dollar Tree combo store that will offer more of a selection for people.

“You know you’ll have four or five coolers in a Dollar General, but this will have a complete wall of coolers,” he said. “It will also have quite a bit of groceries and meats to choose from.”

The new building is expected to be completed by Jan. 2023.

