Missouri reports a rising trend in fatal motor vehicle crashes

Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials say that although Springfield is down 3%-4% in fatal accidents, across the state, fatal crashes have increased by almost 10%.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 have died nationally in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, up 7% from 2021.

“We just came out of what they consider the 100 deadly days of summer,” said Sgt. Mike McClure from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “What the trend for sure has been for the past three years. Speed and aggressive driving are the primary causes and factors in fatality crashes, along with distracted driving, impaired driving, and an absence of seatbelt usage.”

Sgt. McClure also says more people are on the roads driving longer distances during the summer.

“So we see a lot of accidents involving tractor trailers and passenger cars and tractor trailers and other and other tractor trailers when they would, you know, a tractor-trailer will get over and not see that passenger car, and it’ll Sideswipe and run off the road,” said Chief Brandon Williams from the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

“Take your time and drive safe. If it’s raining, slow down, you don’t have to be going 70 miles an hour in the rain. So down to 60. I’d rather have you guys get there safe,” Chief Williams said. “And you know, maybe be late for something rather than to get in a hurry and end up being involved in a motor vehicle crash and then see, you know, unfortunately, us having to come out there and take care of you that way. That’s the biggest thing. Everybody seems to be in a hurry.”

Chief Williams also said many crashes they see come from people using cruise control while it’s raining, causing the vehicle to lose traction and control.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds us always to give reasonable space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The faster you’re going, the more distance you give. Never drive distracted, and never drive drunk.

