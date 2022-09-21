Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders.

Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July.

Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to Minus 32 in July. In September polling, Biden was at Minus 28.

Parson remains in positive territory in September polling after seeing a slight dip in July. In May, he was at Plus 8 but dipped to Plus 4 in July. The most recent poll shows Parson at Plus 5.

Hawley regained 6 points after sliding from Minus 2 to Minus 5 two months ago. September polling has his approval rating at Plus 1.

Polling released Tuesday also found that Missouri voters would vote for Former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if they ran against one another in 2024.

About the SurveyUSA poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 Missouri adults online between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2022. Of those, 830 respondents were identified as registered voters and were polled.

The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC. of New Orleans. The pool was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

The polling was conducted exclusively for GRAY Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
New police chief appointed amid controversy
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County crash causes injuries

Latest News

What remains of Randy Puckett's home following a fire last Friday.
Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
An amazingly talented group of siblings will take the stage at KASU's next Bluegrass Monday...
Midday Interview: Bluegrass Monday featuring The Family Sowell