Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility.

The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents to interact with guests and large private rooms.

Green House Cottages’ $10,000,000 project features four cottages with 12 private rooms per building.

Arkansas Healthcare Association Executive Director Rachel Bunch said this is something big for Lawrence County.

“This is something that’s an option right here in their community,” she said. “We have physicians, nurse practitioners, therapists, nurses, and all kinds of consultants and people to help. Really, 24-hour, round-the-clock medical care.”

Southern Administrative Services Managing Director John Ponthie explained how excited he was for the area to have this facility.

“I will never know the joy that this will bring to generations to come. Type of relationships and the meaning of care, and the quality of life that elders are going to live in a nursing home environment,” she said. “This is anything but a nursing home, it is a nursing home from a licensure point of view, but when you look at it, it is anything but.”

Mayor Charles Snapp and many other state senators and representatives attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.

