Shelby County Commission to address violent crime, lawlessness in Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will meet Wednesday to address crime in Memphis.

Shelby County Commissioners created a special task force to address a topic that continues to gain the attention of community members, leaders and elected officials -- crime.

All throughout September, several municipalities, city leaders, clergy leaders and elected officials have come together, all coming up with different solutions to combat the violent crime Shelby County sees.

According to the city’s public safety website, there have been more than 400 robberies in Memphis from August to September of this year.

That number is for both business-related and individual robberies.

There have been nearly 200 aggravated assault cases in Memphis and more than 65 weapons offenses in September alone, according to the site.

Shelby County Commission says it will discuss a strategic plan for public safety during Wednesday’s meeting addressing issues like violence and lawlessness.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.

