Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted.

The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said the piers are not only going to be more visually pleasing, but they will allow more people to enjoy the space.

“Some of them that were out here like this one was narrow fishing piers that would have been difficult for a wheelchair to get down while somebody was fishing off the pier,” he said. “Now it’s going to be a nice wide fishing pier so somebody that is in a wheelchair can get down the pier while somebody is on the side fishing.”

Kapales added city officials are looking to make all the bridges and piers look the same, unifying all the elements of the park.

“It’s going to be a beautiful pier that’s going to match up with our walking trail,” he said. “If you have been on our walking trail, we have a couple of boardwalk bridges, and this pier is going to look just like those.”

The city will be looking to move from pier to pier throughout the project and possibly make upgrades to the walking trails.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

Batesville on 5A East opener
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Batesville on facing Nettleton
Sophomore is top 10 in FBS among TE
A-State Stats: Seydou Traore having terrific start at TE
Red Wolves beat Marshall Thursday afternoon
Red Wolves score late goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Marshall
Arkansas State forward
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley & Emma Riley after women's soccer beats Marshall
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies conducted...
Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County