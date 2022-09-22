City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted.

The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.

Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said the piers are not only going to be more visually pleasing, but they will allow more people to enjoy the space.

“Some of them that were out here like this one was narrow fishing piers that would have been difficult for a wheelchair to get down while somebody was fishing off the pier,” he said. “Now it’s going to be a nice wide fishing pier so somebody that is in a wheelchair can get down the pier while somebody is on the side fishing.”

Kapales added city officials are looking to make all the bridges and piers look the same, unifying all the elements of the park.

“It’s going to be a beautiful pier that’s going to match up with our walking trail,” he said. “If you have been on our walking trail, we have a couple of boardwalk bridges, and this pier is going to look just like those.”

The city will be looking to move from pier to pier throughout the project and possibly make upgrades to the walking trails.

