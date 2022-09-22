Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Employee shot in Collierville mass shooting files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Kroger

The scene of the shooting at Collierville's Kroger.
The scene of the shooting at Collierville's Kroger.(Source: David Waldrop)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Kroger employee who was shot last September when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery chain’s Collierville location has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the company alleging that gross negligence allowed the deadly mass shooting.

Mariko Jenkins is suing Kroger Co. for $5 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages for what the suit describes as negligence on the company’s part to protect the safety of the employees and customers from the shooter.

On Sept. 23, 2021, hours after being fired from the store’s sushi franchise, 29-year-old Uk Thang returned to the grocery store with multiple guns and opened fire on customers and employees inside. One person was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the attack.

The suit alleges that because of his known behavioral history, Thang should have never been hired, despite having no criminal record.

The suit reads that “Thang had a history of anti-social, antagonistic, volatile, unstable, threatening and predictably dangerous behavior at all times pertinent hereto.”

According to the suit, Thang was known to frequently argue with co-workers after he was hired in July 2020.

On the morning of the shooting, he was called into the manager’s office to discuss these behavioral issues.

Around 7 a.m., Thang was terminated and asked to leave.

“Thang responded angrily, displaying great propensity to act violently and dangerously. Thang left the premises only after agents and/or employees of Kroger announced their intent to contact law enforcement,” the suit reads. “At all times pertinent hereto, all Defendants knew or should have known that Thang presented a danger.”

However, the suit says that Kroger never warned employees nor took reasonable action against this danger.

The lawsuit alleges that Kroger is guilty of failing to provide adequate security measures, failing to act prudently considering the circumstances, and ignoring foreseeable risks of harm.

“As a direct and proximate result of the Defendants’ acts and/or commissions, (Jenkins) has suffered severe injuries, great emotional distress, pain and suffering, mental anguish, loss of income and enjoyment of life,” the suit reads.

Action News 5 reached out to the regional spokesperson for Kroger for a statement, who responded with “no comment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
New police chief appointed amid controversy
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville opened back up on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now...
Mississippi County Courthouse back open after renovation project
Arkansas State, Arkansas, HS football talk & more
Howl & Holler (9/21/22)
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Chancellor Wayne announced current Assistant Fire Chief Lance...
Kennett announces new fire chief
Kennett announces new fire chief
Red Wolves prepare for SBC opener
Arkansas State football prepares for Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion