Hot Weather Expected Over the Weekend

September 23rd, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (9/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fall weather has finally arrived even though it won’t stick around. We’ll keep a very small chance of a few showers and sprinkles today. Today, temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds switch back to the south. It shouldn’t be as breezy as yesterday. We heat up this weekend as the upper 80s and low 90s return. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. Beneficial rain isn’t expected and a good chunk of Region 8 probably stays dry. Fall weather only next week as cooler air arrives leaving highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s!

