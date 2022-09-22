Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FedEx to cut $2 billion in costs

FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.
FedEx to cut back on FedEx Express cost as much as 1.7 billion.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is expected to cut $2 billion in costs after first-quarter earnings results plummeted.

FedEx made $23.2 billion in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year’s first quarter, which is a 5.4% increase from the previous fiscal years first quarter of $22 billion.

The company also reports an adjusted net income of $905 million, a 23.9% decrease from last year’s revenue of $1.19 billion.

FedEx released a preliminary earnings report last week for its first quarter in which it withdrew its guidance for the fiscal year 2023 and cited that the slowing of the economy was the cause.

CEO Raj Subramaniam said, “We’re moving with speed and agility to navigate a difficult operating environment, pulling cost, commercial, and capacity levers to adjust to the impacts of reduced demand, As our team continues to work aggressively to address near-term headwinds, we’re meaningfully strengthening our business and customer experience, including delivering an outstanding peak.”

Some of the cost savings will come from closing FedEx offices and corporate office locations and decreasing vendor activity to save $350 million to $500 million.

The rest will come from closing FedEx Ground locations, suspending Sunday operations, and reducing flight frequencies for FedEx Express.

This will save FedEx Ground $350 million to $500 million and FedEx Express $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Cindy...
New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed
Batesville on 5A East opener
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Batesville on facing Nettleton
Sophomore is top 10 in FBS among TE
A-State Stats: Seydou Traore having terrific start at TE
Red Wolves beat Marshall Thursday afternoon
Red Wolves score late goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Marshall