Mississippi County Courthouse back open after renovation project

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed, a Region 8 courthouse is back open after renovations and an expansion.

The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville opened back up on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible.

Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters approved a plan a year earlier to renovate the courthouse.

Judge John Nelson said supply chain issues and weather issues contributed to delays with the project.

During the construction, the county government had to work a temporary courthouse in Burdette as well as the courthouse in Osceola.

