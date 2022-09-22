Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county.

Region 8 News was invited to ride along for a portion of the compliance checks to check out how the process goes.

The first stop was at a home on Jade Trail. Authorities arrived at the scene and began to knock on the door, but no one answered.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell and the squad roamed the property for a short time.

“We approached the house and knocked on the door and announced ourselves, we do believe he’s inside, but he refuses to come outside and answer the door,” he explained. “Without a search warrant, we’re not allowed to go inside the residence unless he lets us in.”

The next property was located on Valley Chapel Road.

Jared Cooper, who was arrested for stealing multiple UTVs in 2021, was supposed to be living at the home.

However, when Sheriff Bell knocked on the door, Cooper’s mother answered and said he was not home. His girlfriend was also inside and also said he wasn’t there.

Cooper wasn’t arrested as a result of the visit.

However, 68-year-old Katherin Cooper and 39-year-old Casey Furgeson were written citations for obstructing governmental operations due to not telling police he was inside the home.

Sheriff Bell said if authorities approach your home, it’s never a good idea to hide the truth.

“If we show up at your house, we more than likely know they are there already. Don’t try to conceal them or lie to us because you will face some charges if we find you doing that,” he said.

The sheriff explained how important it was to keep up with compliance checks.

“Whether they be a sex offender or are on regular probation, we need to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing, complying with the laws, and complying with the court’s requirements of what they’re supposed to be doing,” Bell said. “We make sure folks are living where they’re supposed to be living and complying with all the laws that are involved in that.”

Law enforcement returned to the home on Jade Trail hours later and arrested James Matney, a sex offender with pending warrants in Jackson and Lawrence County. He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

