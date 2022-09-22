NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever.

The fair gates open at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and do not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25.

That’s nine full days of rides, food, and carnival games.

The week is also jam-packed with agricultural competitions, entertainment, and vendor booths.

“We were fortunate when we changed carnival vendors a year or so ago that we were able to expand and offer an extra three days to the community this year,” said Mitch Johnson, manager of the NEA District Fair. “We’re excited about that and look forward to everybody coming out.”

Unlike in years past, visitors to the fair will not have to stand in line to buy tickets. Instead, they can buy them online at www.neadistrictfair.com.

“Make your purchase, and we’ve got a special line that you don’t even have to wait,” said Johnson. “Just bypass the crowd and come on in.”

For more information on this year’s fair, including a schedule of events, performances, and competitions, click here.

