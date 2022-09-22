Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets

The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever.

The fair gates open at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and do not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25.

That’s nine full days of rides, food, and carnival games.

The week is also jam-packed with agricultural competitions, entertainment, and vendor booths.

“We were fortunate when we changed carnival vendors a year or so ago that we were able to expand and offer an extra three days to the community this year,” said Mitch Johnson, manager of the NEA District Fair. “We’re excited about that and look forward to everybody coming out.”

Unlike in years past, visitors to the fair will not have to stand in line to buy tickets. Instead, they can buy them online at www.neadistrictfair.com.

“Make your purchase, and we’ve got a special line that you don’t even have to wait,” said Johnson. “Just bypass the crowd and come on in.”

For more information on this year’s fair, including a schedule of events, performances, and competitions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Congress approves student loan forgiveness for some divorced couples