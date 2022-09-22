Search for suspect underway after dogs were found dumped beside dumpster

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after a group of puppies was found in a small crate that was sitting on garbage beside a dumpster.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Kennett Humane Department was notified by police about the crate of four puppies on Providence Road. At least two of those puppies are recovering now.

Both the Kennett Police and Humane Departments take cases of animal abuse and neglect very seriously.

“We are seeing a lot of neglect lately and we are tough on it here in Kennett, and our judges are not easy on those who commit crimes against animals”, said Humane Department Supervisor Tena Petix.

She explained dumping animals is both cruel and against the law, adding her department will help any animal owner in need to prevent acts like this from becoming more common.

“If you also do not have enough food, we can try to solicit food to help keep them in the home”, Petix said.

When Region 8 News met with Petix on the following Wednesday, her pound was full of puppies that were tossed out of moving cars, dumped in the country, or were just simply abused.

No matter the situation that the owners are in, she explained this type of behavior simply cannot continue.

“But dumping them is definitely not the right thing to do”, Petix said.

Although she’s a veteran of the department, Petix added it never gets easier to see animals in this condition.

“It makes me angry, I have been here 15 years and it makes me just as angry every single time”, she said.

The pound is currently closed to the public due to an outbreak of parvo.

If you are looking to adopt a puppy, you can check their Facebook page for information.

