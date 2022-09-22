Sept. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today.

While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot rule out an isolated shower. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds are now out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable before temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s this weekend. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms.

While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

Kennett police need your help after a group of puppies was found in a small crate that was sitting on garbage beside a dumpster.

Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen.

The northwest Arkansas community gives input on new pilot training center in Fort Smith.

As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. We’ll tell you how to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas.

Details on these stories and more

