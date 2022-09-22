Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sept. 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A 115-year-old record high temperature was broken on Wednesday. Now a cold front will drop us around 20 degrees to around 80° today.

While this will be a mostly dry front, we cannot rule out an isolated shower. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds are now out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable before temperatures quickly go back into the low 90s this weekend. Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms.

While the rain doesn’t look significant, it’s our first rain since early this month. Cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Kennett police need your help after a group of puppies was found in a small crate that was sitting on garbage beside a dumpster.

Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen.

The northwest Arkansas community gives input on new pilot training center in Fort Smith.

As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. We’ll tell you how to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Two puppies are recovering tonight after a long few days.
Search for suspect underway after dogs were found dumped beside dumpster
The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville opened back up on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now...
Mississippi County Courthouse back open after renovation project
Arkansas State, Arkansas, HS football talk & more
Howl & Holler (9/21/22)