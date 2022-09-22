Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say

Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.(Chicago Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois have arrested a woman after she reportedly pushed a child into Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Police Department reports that 34-year-old Victoria Moreno was arrested on Monday after officers were called about a possible child in the water near the Navy Pier.

Police said Moreno pushed a 3-year-old into the water in the 700 block of E. Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m. without attempting to rescue the child.

According to Chicago police, emergency crews were able to pull the child from the lake and transport him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Moreno is facing charges that include attempted murder and aggravated battery involving a child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
New police chief appointed amid controversy
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville opened back up on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now...
Mississippi County Courthouse back open after renovation project
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Arkansas State, Arkansas, HS football talk & more
Howl & Holler (9/21/22)
Police said Deborah True turned herself in on one count of organized fraud over $50,000.
Police: Former employee stole more than $500,000 from church over 5-year period