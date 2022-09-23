#7 Harding plays at #9 Ouachita Baptist Saturday night
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
#7 Harding Bisons (3-0, 3-0) vs. #9 Ouachita Baptist Tigers (3-0, 3-0)
Sept. 22, 2022 • 7 p.m. • Arkadelphia, Ark. • Cliff Harris Stadium
Starting 11
- After the first three games of the season, Harding (2nd, 351.7) and Ouachita Baptist (1st, 358.7) are the top two rushing teams in NCAA Division II.
- Harding enters the game ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Ouachita Baptist is No. 9 … it is Harding’s first-ever regular season game matching a top-10 Harding team against a top-10 opponent.
- Neither Harding nor Ouachita Baptist has won more than two consecutive games in the series since the Bisons won 10 straight from 1991-2000.
- Harding has not punted or committed a turnover in its last two games … the Bisons have scored touchdowns on 11 of their last 15 possessions.
- Through three games, Harding has five players with more than 100 rushing yards … no other team in the GAC has more than three.
- Harding has only run three plays for negative yards this season … those three plays lost a total of 4 yards … Harding’s defense has forced opponents into 20 negative plays for 55 yards lost.
- Harding has completed multiple passes in the first three games … the last time the Bisons completed two or more passes three or more games in a row came in a four-game stretch in 2018.
- Will Fitzhugh (124) and Cole Keylon (114) both rushed for more than 100 yards vs. Southern Arkansas … it was Fitzhugh’s second career 100-yard game and a career high … he also became the 22nd different Harding player to rush for three or more TD in a game … Keylon became the ninth different HU quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards … Park Parish holds the HU record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with nine.
- Sophomore defensive end Nathaniel Wallace has a sack in each of the three games this season and is second in the GAC with 3.0 sacks … Wallace is sixth in the GAC with 3.5 tackles for loss.
- Harding leads Division II in third-down conversions at 66.7% (20 of 30) … the Bisons converted 11 of 12 third downs vs. Southern Arkansas … it was the fourth time since 2015 that Harding converted 11 or more third downs.
- Harding’s opponents have not committed a turnover through the first three games, the first such three-game stretch in program history.
