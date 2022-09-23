7 Harding plays at #9 Ouachita Baptist Saturday night

#7 Harding Bisons (3-0, 3-0) vs. #9 Ouachita Baptist Tigers (3-0, 3-0)

Sept. 22, 2022 • 7 p.m. • Arkadelphia, Ark. • Cliff Harris Stadium

https://www.youtube.com/c/OuachitaSportsDigitalNetwork

Starting 11

After the first three games of the season, Harding (2nd, 351.7) and Ouachita Baptist (1st, 358.7) are the top two rushing teams in NCAA Division II.

Harding enters the game ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Ouachita Baptist is No. 9 … it is Harding’s first-ever regular season game matching a top-10 Harding team against a top-10 opponent.

Neither Harding nor Ouachita Baptist has won more than two consecutive games in the series since the Bisons won 10 straight from 1991-2000.

Harding has not punted or committed a turnover in its last two games … the Bisons have scored touchdowns on 11 of their last 15 possessions.

Through three games, Harding has five players with more than 100 rushing yards … no other team in the GAC has more than three.

Harding has only run three plays for negative yards this season … those three plays lost a total of 4 yards … Harding’s defense has forced opponents into 20 negative plays for 55 yards lost.

Harding has completed multiple passes in the first three games … the last time the Bisons completed two or more passes three or more games in a row came in a four-game stretch in 2018.

Will Fitzhugh (124) and Cole Keylon (114) both rushed for more than 100 yards vs. Southern Arkansas … it was Fitzhugh’s second career 100-yard game and a career high … he also became the 22nd different Harding player to rush for three or more TD in a game … Keylon became the ninth different HU quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards … Park Parish holds the HU record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with nine.

Sophomore defensive end Nathaniel Wallace has a sack in each of the three games this season and is second in the GAC with 3.0 sacks … Wallace is sixth in the GAC with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Harding leads Division II in third-down conversions at 66.7% (20 of 30) … the Bisons converted 11 of 12 third downs vs. Southern Arkansas … it was the fourth time since 2015 that Harding converted 11 or more third downs.