ADH offering free flu clinics

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local health units and schools.

The clinics begin Monday, Sept. 26, according to a Friday news release from the ADH.

The Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro, will host its clinic beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The shot is available for no charge; however, patients should bring their insurance cards.

While much of the nation’s attention has been on COVID-19 for the last few years, Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH’s medical director for immunizations, said influenza deserves just as much attention.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” he said. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

Tumlison said with COVID-19 “still circulating in our communities,” it is especially important residents stay healthy and out of the hospital.

In addition to the community clinics, the ADH will also offer in-school flu vaccine clinics on campuses across the state.

For a list of ADH community flu clinics, click here.

For a list of school clinics, click here.

