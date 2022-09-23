Energy Alert
Businesses prepare for thousands amid barbeque festival

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a large festival expecting close to 10,000 people, businesses throughout downtown Jonesboro are excited about the traffic it could bring in.

Skinny J’s is one of those restaurants getting ready for the rush by making sure they have extra staff handy.

Manager Chelsea Gardner said she has worked during the festival eight times, adding the event is very important to them every year.

“It is amazing for all of the local business because we don’t only have people you from our local community, but we also get a lot of people from out of town too,” she said.

Gardner said she loves meeting people from all over the area that travels into town as nothing brings people together like some good food.

You can read more about the festival here.

