Football Friday Night (9/23/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Week 5 of Football Friday Night features a full slate of conference matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East opener. 3-0 Nettleton makes the trek to 2-1 Batesville. You can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/23/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Nettleton at Batesville

Jonesboro at Cabot

Marion at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Valley View

Wynne at Brookland

Forrest City at Southside

Trumann at Westside

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Highland

Blytheville at Harrisburg

Marianna Lee at Marked Tree

Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play nominees)

Extra Point: Corning at Osceola

Extra Point: Cross County at McCrory

Extra Point: Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge

