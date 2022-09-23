Furry Friday: Mencka

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this summer, a group of farmers found a dog lying in their field with a chain embedded in its neck.

Volunteers with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society picked up the poor pup and took her to straight to Animal Medical Center to be treated.

Hillary Starne, executive director of NEAHS, said the dog spent three weeks at the vet’s until her neck healed.

“She was in pretty bad shape,” Starne told Diana Davis during Friday’s Midday Show. “She couldn’t eat. Everything was swollen.”

Now months later, Mencka is on the mend and looking for her fur-ever home.

As evidenced on Friday’s show, Mencka is a mild-mannered miss with a sweet disposition that just loves people.

“She loves car rides,” Starne said. “Even the day when we picked her up, she hopped in the van and was ready to go because she knew she was saved.”

To adopt Mencka, click here and fill out an application.

