Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hospital seeing low number of coronavirus cases, severe sickness

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - A glimmer of hope, as COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and Missouri are going down, especially compared to last year.

In 2021, Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains was forced to open a coronavirus unit, but now, the hospital has seen some of its lowest numbers.

Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Curtis Horstman explained that if you’re sick, even if it isn’t from COVID-19, it’s a good idea to stay home if possible.

“If you do have it, we aren’t asking people to quarantine as long or as strictly as we used to early on, but we are asking them to limit exposure to others to limit the spread, which is still a good idea whenever possible,” he said.

Horstman said in a year’s time, things have changed a lot regarding the virus, including isolation periods.

“A large number of people in the community have gotten it, so there’s some immunity there, the vaccinations have helped, so we’re in a much better position than we’ve ever been, especially compared to 2020,” he said.

There is still a slight concern among healthcare professionals for those that are older or who may have pre-existing medical conditions.

“They tend to still be affected a lot more than other people. We see more younger people getting it now, but they seem to weather it out at home, with relatively mild symptoms and no significant intervention from us,” he said.

Dr. Horstman added if you have trouble breathing or have concerns about the virus, it’s never a bad idea to reach out to your primary care provider.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Amber Deere was arrested by Wynne and Jonesboro officers on Thursday, Sept. 22 in connection to...
Jonesboro woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot
The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer

Latest News

SDF
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,300+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nerly 450 new cases
The Arkansas Department of Health will once again offer free flu shot clinics at its local...
ADH offering free flu clinics
Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye...
Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties